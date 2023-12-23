Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Trading Up 4.8%

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 46,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 311,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 58.12% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $156,892,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $49,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $17,534,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

