Financial Analysis: CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 8.42% 13.76% 1.93% Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CNA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $12.80 billion 0.89 $894.00 million $3.99 10.53 Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.27 $597.00 million $53.86 6.57

This table compares CNA Financial and Everest Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Group. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CNA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CNA Financial pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNA Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CNA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CNA Financial and Everest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Everest Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

CNA Financial currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Everest Group has a consensus price target of $454.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Summary

Everest Group beats CNA Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial



CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as standard and property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, umbrella, and excess and surplus coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Everest Group



Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

