Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 223,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,788,000 after buying an additional 69,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.