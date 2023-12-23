Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

ABBV stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

