Financial Review: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Similarweb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -19.27% -257.11% -17.21% Grindr -2.35% 40.70% 0.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Similarweb and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $193.23 million N/A -$83.66 million ($0.53) -9.83 Grindr $195.01 million 7.59 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Similarweb and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.15%. Given Similarweb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

Grindr beats Similarweb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, company and forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. Further, the company provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. It serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

