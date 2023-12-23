First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Announces Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 955.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

