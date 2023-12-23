First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Plans $0.15 Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

