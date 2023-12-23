First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:LEGR)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $40.59 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

