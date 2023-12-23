First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7482 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $75.75 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,993,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

