First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7482 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $75.75 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,993,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

