First Trust International IPO ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2023

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $42.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

