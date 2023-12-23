First Trust International IPO ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FPXI)

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $42.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

