First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) to Issue $1.12 Dividend

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.1164 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 217.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

