First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Plans $0.21 Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2087 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC opened at $109.44 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $87.22 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

