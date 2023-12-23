First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Announces Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

