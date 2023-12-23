First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.79 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $692,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

