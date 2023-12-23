First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Announces Dividend of $0.44

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4394 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNX opened at $104.39 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,713,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.