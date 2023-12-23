First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Declares Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3492 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FNK stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

