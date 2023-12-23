First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:FAB)

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5367 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAB opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

