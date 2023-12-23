First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4048 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $88.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

