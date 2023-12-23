First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3595 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of QABA stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $55.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $239,000.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.