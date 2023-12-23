First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FTXO)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2362 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.