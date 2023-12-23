First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN opened at $42.50 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

