First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Announces Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

