First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2166 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3,476.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

