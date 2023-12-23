First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declares Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

