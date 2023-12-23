First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTXR stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $576,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

