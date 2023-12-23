First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 413,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 367,194 shares.The stock last traded at $32.80 and had previously closed at $32.48.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
