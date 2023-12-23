FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.86.

Shares of FSV opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $166.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in FirstService by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstService by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

