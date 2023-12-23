FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $196.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Shares of FSV opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $150.98. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 658.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in FirstService by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

