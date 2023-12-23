FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

FirstService Price Performance

TSE FSV opened at C$216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$203.65. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$163.50 and a 12-month high of C$223.84.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 7.4272791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

