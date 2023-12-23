Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Director Sells $106,730.00 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FFIC opened at $16.94 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $489.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 173.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 19,626.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 129.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

