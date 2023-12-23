Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 242,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 459,703 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Forge Global Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $678.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.71.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 133.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,488,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,400 shares of company stock worth $246,588. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

