Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases 182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 32,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 213.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $483.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

