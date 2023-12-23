Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$203.31.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.7062201 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.472 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.