Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $89.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $85.28 on Friday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

