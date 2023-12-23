Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FUSN opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

