Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Galecto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLTO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galecto Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 1,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 256,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 77.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galecto by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 71,342 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.64 on Monday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.