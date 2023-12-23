Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.64 on Monday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.12.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.
