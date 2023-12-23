Gene Liu Sells 1,441 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $342,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56.

On Monday, November 20th, Gene Liu sold 285 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $53,047.05.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $240.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.