General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.470-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

GIS stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $43,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.