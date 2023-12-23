Gleason Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.49. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

