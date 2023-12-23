Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 34,407 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Blue Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

