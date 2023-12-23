Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,739 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.