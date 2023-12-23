Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,001.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,918.72 and a 1 year high of $3,564.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

