Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

