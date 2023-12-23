Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $396.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

