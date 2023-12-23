Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

