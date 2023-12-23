Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 963 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

