Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

TRGP stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

