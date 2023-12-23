Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

