Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,631 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 597,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 118,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

