Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,347 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.97. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 93.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 21,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

